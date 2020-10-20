Thomas “Glen” Greer, 69, passed away on October 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home on Tiki Island, Texas. He was born on March 17, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Wilber and Betty Jo Greer (Hayes).
Glen is preceded in death by both parents. He leaves behind Jackie Greer, his beloved wife of 27 years, step father Walter Hayes, sons Jeremy and Shawn Greer, grandson Joshua Greer and his yellow Labrador “Buddy” who was his constant shadow.
While Glen was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors, he was a also a huge softy for cats, dogs or any other animal that crossed his path. He will be remembered for his quick wit, fierce bluntness and of course on the flip side, his very soft and gentle soul.
Glen was a successful engineer/turbine sales representative for the majority of his career, recently retiring from the Calpine Corporation.
Glen’s wishes of cremation were recognized through the wonderful care of Graceful Memorial in Houston, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held November 15, 2020. Details will be announced on Jackie’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you remember Glen with memorials to AAR (Abandoned Animal Rescue) 32632 Wright Road Magnolia, TX 77355 or the no-kill shelter of your choice.
