On May 20, 1941, a baby girl was born to Olan Polk and Ada Hightower Polk in Huntsville, TX. Her name is Lizzie P. Mojay.
Lizzie attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Dickinson, TX and graduated in 1960.
She married Calvin E. White, Sr., in 1960 and to this union was born a son named Calvin Earl White, Jr., in 1961, who both preceded her in death.
Lizzie attended New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX under the leadership of Pastor Wren. Where she accepted Jesus Christ and served joyfully as a faithful usher.
She was also preceded in death by her father and her mother, two sisters, Mary Helen James and Ruby Nell Polk, and brother Howard Lewis Polk.
She leaves to cherish her memories with two sisters, Ola P. Freeman and Joyce Polk of Dickinson; two grandchildren Brandon White and Brasean White; a sister-in-law Joyce E. Polk of Dallas; and a daughter-in-law Sandra Jackson of Arizona.
Along with a very devoted niece, Lisa; great niece, Paige Sherrod; great-great niece Alayah Michelle Allen; niece Monica Hervey (Ray) of Tyler; nephews, Ricky James (Stephanie) of California and Stanley Polk (Toni) of Dallas; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:30 p.m. and interment at Forest Park East Cemetery.
