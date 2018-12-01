Barbara Yvonne Bremermann (81) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018. She was born in Richton, Mississippi on October 24, 1937 to Melba Lee and Mack Henry Odom. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her family was one of her greatest joys. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Bremermann; grandchild, James Bremermann; sister, Phyllis Odom Stone; aunt, Jessie Jewell Edwards; and brother-in-law, Greg Willoughby.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Rudy Ray Flores, Jr.; sons, William Bremermann and wife Marleen, Donald Bremermann and Charles Bremermann; stepdaughters, Irena Cunningham and Tina Flores and husband Ben; sisters, Donnis Willoughby, JoAnn Donkin (Kevin) and Cora Elaine Morse (Paul). Barbara had seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2018 at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas with Chaplin Tim Edwards officiating.
