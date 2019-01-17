December 11, 1947 - January 14, 2019
Mr. Voris Edward Steward, 72, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019. Mr. Steward was born December 11, 1947 in Houston.
Funeral services for Mr. Steward will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery. Pastor James Pete, Jr. will officiate the funeral service.
