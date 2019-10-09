SANTA FE—Mrs. Norma Jean Williams passed from this life Sunday evening, October 6, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born July 27, 1936 in Galveston, Mrs. Williams had been a longtime resident of Santa Fe. Norma had worked as a baker at Wal-Mart and numerous other places. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Senior Citizens Center and Boot Kickers, crocheting blankets, going to garage sales and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Louis and Anna Mae (Ryman) Baker; husband, John David “JD” Williams, Sr.; son, Joseph Wallace Williams, Sr.; daughters, Venita Kay Merchant, Ruthie Payne; granddaughters, Tonya Clark and Sandra Williams; brother, Wilbur Baker; sisters, Catherine Williams and Barbara Ann Faulkner.
Survivors include her son, John David Williams, Jr. and wife, Belinda of Shelbyville, Indiana; daughter, Judy Williams Mica of Santa Fe; sons-in-law, Charlie Merchant of Santa Fe, William “Bill” Payne of College Station; brothers, William Louis Baker, Jr., Jimmy Harvey and wife, Nancy all of Santa Fe; sisters, Mary Auzton, Janice Baker, Lana Jo Swint all of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Spielman officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mack Merchant, Benji Merchant, Michael Clark, Cody Williams, Joseph Williams and Steve Clark. Honorary bearers will be Trenton Clark, Trent Merchant, Dallas Frye, Koby Clark, Timothy Clark and Leslie Clark.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials donations may be made in Norma Jean’s name to Hayes Funeral Home to help with the cost of the funeral and/or the Santa Fe Senior Citizen’s Center, 14304 Beriton Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77517.
