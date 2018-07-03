Vera “Cookie” Ollie Zimmerman, of League City, passed from this life on June 24, 2018.
Born in Metairie, Louisiana on May 20, 1936, she was an IBC for much of her life. She was a voracious reader and loved to paint. She was passionate about music and taught herself to play the piano, banjo, and dulcimer. Her favorite musicians were her sons and son-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Zimmerman, her parents, Anthony and Vera Ollie, sister, Annette Dalbosco and nephew Robert Dalbosco.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Rider and husband Knox of Friendswood, and sons, Terry Harman and wife, Kim of Santa Fe, Randy Harman of Santa Fe, David Harman and wife, Lisa of Greensburg, LA., Eric O’Neal and wife Laura, of Katy, and honorary daughter, Rebecca Johnson of Dickinson, nieces Tracy Dalbosco and wife Nan Robbins of Austin, and Penny Dalbosco of Clute. Cookie had 19 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. She was so proud of them all.
The service will be held at J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. with reception to follow at First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church Street in the Fellowship Hall.
Many thanks to Regent Care Center for their help and exceptional care of Cookie.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
