Nathan E. Denny Walker, Jr.

GALVESTON — Mr. Nathan “Denny” E. Walker, Jr. passed from this life Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Galveston.
Denny was BOI October 3, 1943. He joined the U.S. Army 101st Airborne in 1965 and proudly served his country as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Returning to civilian life, Denny held true to his lessons learned in the military by running a clean and orderly lifestyle. He was very business savvy and in the 70’s he opened the first of many bike rental businesses on the island which included the infamous surrey bike. He later went on to own the Shirt Shack in the early 80’s on the seawall. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters; Local Union 585. Denny enjoyed keeping himself busy with little projects such as painting everything and song writing. His most recent song was named “Galveston Alley Blues.” He had a great sense of humor and could always tell a good story. He was an avid sports fan of the Astros, Rockets and Texans. Denny will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He was the best uncle spanning multiple generations.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Dorothy (Ague) Walker, Sr.; nephews, Scott Hargrove; Thomas Shields; his faithful companion, Lucky Dog.
Survivors include his sister, Patricia Hargrove and husband, Bobby; nephews, David Harmon and wife, Christina, Michael Hargrove; niece, Nathanlene Lee; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.