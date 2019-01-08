Alicia Genive Gardea, 88, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018, in Texas City. Alicia was born September 20, 1930, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Andres and Pauline Arevalos. She lived in Galveston for forty four years, until hurricane Ike relocated her to League City with daughter Eva and son-in-law Shane. Alicia loved to wake up every morning listen to her Mexican music and dance. Alicia was strong in her Catholic faith and provided blessings to all people she came in contact with throughout her life. She worked at The Galveston Shrimp Company part-time for 10 years.
Alicia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 29 years, Rodolfo Gardea; two sons: Alex Gardea and Refugio “Cookie” Gardea; sister, Alma Rangel; and brother, Andrew Arevalos.
Alicia is survived by a daughter, Eva Miller and husband Shane; three sons: Joe Gardea and wife Martha, Ernie Gardea and girlfriend Tracy, and Ben Gardea and wife Dawn; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Gardea; fourteen grandchildren: Daniel, Javier, Marisela, Julian, AnaLisa, Emilia, Pauline, Yvonne, Simon, Isaac, Stephen, Jasmin, Daisy, and Marx; eleven great grandchildren: Marilena, Renee, Lilly Ann, Imani, Donavan, Jadalyn, Angel, Anthony, Mario, Ethan and Maxton.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. A Full Mass Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. Patrick’s church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.