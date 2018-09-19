Uvaldo Azua Aguilar, Sr.
GALVESTON—Tuesday, September 18, 2018, God gained another Angel, Uvaldo Azua Aguilar, Sr., age 94. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Samuel Perales
PASADENA—Samuel Perales, age 56, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.