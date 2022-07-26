GALVESTON — Michael Anthony Gately, 65, of Galveston, passed away, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at UTMB Hospital. Michael was born September 18, 1956 in Galveston and graduated from O'Connell High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University. Michael worked for HL&P as Claims Adjuster for 20 years in the Houston area. He moved back to the Island and finished his career at UTMB in Business Administration. Michael was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Kirwin Council 787 where he served as a 4th Degree Knight. He was a member and volunteered his time at many organizations that included, a Knights cooking team, "Socially Okra'ed," Galveston Citizens of Police Organization, HOG (Harley's Owner Group), Seaside Seniors Coordinator, Grand Old Opera House, and a part of the cleaning crew at St. Mary's Cathedral. Michael was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas James Gately and Violet Battistoni Gately.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas James Gately Jr. and his sister-in-law, Belinda Gately; and nieces and nephews: Tamara & Nathan Marks, Thomas Gately III, Daniel Gately, Isabelle Gately, Allyson & Andrew Marks.
Michael had a LOVE for life, he loved his family & friends dearly. His smile and laugh would light up a room. He enjoyed riding across the country on his Harley Davidson. A few of his other favorite things were eating "GOOD" food and listening to country music. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Michael's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following the service at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
