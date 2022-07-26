Michael Anthony Gately

GALVESTON — Michael Anthony Gately, 65, of Galveston, passed away, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at UTMB Hospital. Michael was born September 18, 1956 in Galveston and graduated from O'Connell High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University. Michael worked for HL&P as Claims Adjuster for 20 years in the Houston area. He moved back to the Island and finished his career at UTMB in Business Administration. Michael was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Kirwin Council 787 where he served as a 4th Degree Knight. He was a member and volunteered his time at many organizations that included, a Knights cooking team, "Socially Okra'ed," Galveston Citizens of Police Organization, HOG (Harley's Owner Group), Seaside Seniors Coordinator, Grand Old Opera House, and a part of the cleaning crew at St. Mary's Cathedral. Michael was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas James Gately and Violet Battistoni Gately.

