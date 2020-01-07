Barrera
Funeral service for Juan Barrera will be held today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3114 77th Street in Galveston under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Danesi
Funeral services for Johnny Danesi will be held today at 1 p.m. at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church of Berlin under the direction of Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Hawver
Funeral services for Kenneth Hawver will be held today at 10 a.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
