Charles Luther Houston

TEXAS CITY — Charles Houston was born in Galveston, Texas on September 23, 1938. He passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at the age of eighty-two in Texas City, Texas.
Charles was a longtime resident of Texas City, Texas; and a survivor of the Texas City Disaster. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the First Love Church in Texas City.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Waters.
Charles is survived by his wife, Virginia Houston, of Texas City, Texas; sons, Jay Houston of Texas City, Texas and
Jeff Houston and wife Crystal of Orangefield, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Houston of Kingwood, Texas, Josh Houston of Hitchcock, Texas, Jordan Houston of Dickinson, Texas, Hannah Houston of Houston Texas, Colten Houston of Manhattan New York, Bella Houston of Orangefield, Texas; four great-grandchildren, and sister, Carolyn Froese and husband David of Round Rock, Texas.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 6:30-7:00 p.m., with Funeral Services starting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 at First Love Church, 2420 36th Street N, Texas City, TX 77591. Interment will follow on Tuesday at Zavalla City Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.