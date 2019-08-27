DICKINSON—Emma Lee Bimage, 84, peacefully passed away on August 23, 2019, at her residence.
Emma’s family invites those who would join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, August 30, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Mt Carmel Baptist Church (2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson) with Pastor Lewis D. Little officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Michael Bimage. Left with precious memories is her son, Ronald Bimage (Nettie); grandchildren, a sister, other relative and friends.
Read her life story and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
