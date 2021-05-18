LA MARQUE — Gene Raymond Linton, 82, of La Marque, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, in Houston, TX. He was born March 18, 1939, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but grew up in Galveston. He skated a lot in his younger years, and his first job was as a skate boy on Stewart Beach. He served in the US Marine Corps for 8 years. Gene had a long and varied working career, having jobs running a Pizza Hut, Luby’s Cafeteria, as an assistant manager of a bowling alley, and even working at Houston Lighting and Power before becoming a beer delivery truck driver for Dienst Distributing, retiring after 33 years there. Gene loved bowling and visiting the dog track, and he was an avid football fan. He was especially fond of his Houston Texans.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Charles Linton; two brothers, Charles and Dennis Linton; three sisters: Bertha Hall, Diane Layman, and Ann Mae Edelman; wife, Linda Linton; brother-in-law, Ernest Lopez; daughter, Karen Linton; and infant son, Christopher Thomas.
Gene is survived by his wife, Fran Linton; sons, Charles T. Linton, II, Gene R. Linton, Jr. and wife, Stacy; and Stephen and Randy Linton; brother, Thomas R. Linton; six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lupe Aguilar and husband, Tony; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gene’s family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles T. Linton, II, Stephen Linton, Ronnie Orman, Joe Lopez, Murchant Smith, and Mark Napoli.
Memorials in Gene’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society to honor the life of his daughter.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gene’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.