David Edward LeCompte, Jr.

SANTA FE — David E. LeCompte, Jr. passed from this life on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born on October 7, 1951 in Angleton, TX to David and Mary Frances LeCompte.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Allen) LeCompte, his daughters, Kimberly and Anne-Marie, his parents and his brother, John Lawrence LeCompte.
David is survived by his daughters, Aimee (Tony) Clements of Santa Fe, TX, Angela (Cyrus) Cochran of Edgar, WI, Bobbie (Sean) Leonard of Montgomery, TX, Brigid (Peter) McDonald of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Colleen (Caleb) Cochran of Williamsport, PA and his son, David I. LeCompte of TBD, TX. He was proud to be “PawPaw” to 34 grandchildren. He was the husband/father/grandfather that his family could count on.
David is the oldest of 16 children. They are a close-knit family, and he was a good example to them all. He is also survived by his brothers, Don (Marilyn) LeCompte, Richard (Elizabeth) LeCompte, Jody (Rita Jo) LeCompte, Dennis (Lynette) LeCompte, Tim (Ginger) LeCompte, Patrick (Kathy) LeCompte, and George LeCompte and his sisters, Rita McLawchlin, Imelda (Robert) Jez, Anne (Steve) Starr, Mary (David) Mackey, Paula (Michael) McDowell, Sarah (Warren) Stapleton, and Martha Lee, and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews.
David lived his life knowing death would one day come, and faithfully prepared his soul for it. At the heart of all that he did was the desire to show other people how to be closer to God and one day be with Him in Heaven. He did not work for the material things of this world, but to get to Heaven and save as many precious souls as he could.
David touched so many people’s lives in many different ways. He was a Catechism teacher at every parish where he belonged. He taught many altar servers to reverently assist at the Holy Mass. He was out on the front lines fighting for the babies who are being murdered by abortion every day, even risking his life for them. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and active with the ACTS retreats. His thoughtfulness came out when he lovingly made cinnamon rolls for family and friends. The Catholic Church was what he loved because he loved God and wanted to spread the faith to others.
David was a rice farmer for all his married life. Along with all the hard physical labor that rice farming entails, he was also active in the Texas Farm Bureau to ensure that farmers had a voice. Politics was not his favorite thing, but he served many years as an election judge in Galveston County and worked to get morally good people elected. David enjoyed shrimping, fishing, and hunting. In his younger days, he was a pitcher in several softball leagues.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson, TX, with the rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Shrine of the True Cross. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, TX. All services will be livestreamed on Shrine of the True Cross Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Counsel Homes, a home for unwed mothers (600 Meadowlands Parkway Suite 251, Secaucus, NJ 07094) or Shrine of the True Cross.
