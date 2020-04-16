M. Martin Houser, 77, of Lufkin, formerly of Kemah, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
Born June 15, 1942, in Altoona, PA, to Rev. Max M. Houser and Blanche (Moffat) Houser, he graduated from the Altoona High School in 1960.
Private funeral services will be held for the family with Dr. Brian Wiggins officiating. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.