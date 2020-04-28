On Monday, April 20, 2020 Estella Mae Goins, loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt answered the call from the Lord at the age of 81.
Estella was born on February 28, 1939 in Galveston TX to Edward Sr. and Luberta Goins. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Luberta, sisters Alma Morris, Sharon Thompson, Myrtle Carlisle, brother Henry Lee, grandson Tahara Goins and great- grandson Andre Monroe Derouen Jr. She is survived by her five children, Leonard Goins, Pamela James, Michael (Quencelia) Goins, Roderick (Sharnnetta) Goins, and Rolisha Goins. Survived also, by her brother Edward Goins Jr. and sister Edna Hosea.
On Saturday, May 2, 2020 a visitation will be held from 9: 00-12:00, additional to a private ceremony for the family only from 12:00-1:00 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hitchcock, Texas. Due to CDC restrictions only 10 members will be allowed in at one time. Her final resting place following the family’s private ceremony at 1:00pm, will be at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Again, due to CDC only immediate family members can attend, however anyone desiring to show support to the family can be present at the burial site. BUT MUST REMAIN IN YOUR CAR DURING THE BRIEF COMMITTAL SERVICES. MASKS OR A FACE COVERING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.