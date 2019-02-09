On February 7, 2019, Joseph (Joe) E. Huff, III, 65 of Galveston, Texas, gained his Heavenly Wings to be with the Lord.
Joe Huff was born on November 7, 1953 to Joseph and Louise Huff in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Emory and Henry College in Virginia and received his B.A.in Political Science and Mass Communications. He completed all coursework for a Master’s in Cross Cultural Studies at the University Houston-Clear Lake. Joe served as Public and Community Information Officer of the Virginia Housing Development Authority in Richmond, Virginia. He also worked as the Project Director of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Virginia, before moving to Galveston in 1980 to become Manager of Public and Community Relations at the Port of Galveston. Joe Huff then joined the Galveston College Staff in 1982 to serve as the Director of Public Affairs. He retired from Galveston College, after 35 years of service, in December 2017.
Joe was the recipient of the 1987 Distinguished Service Award -City of Galveston and the 1999 recipient of the Island Rotary Vocational Service Award and received the 1992 Administrator of the Year award at Galveston College. Joe actively served in our community and volunteered much of his time and efforts to make Galveston Island a place to live, learn and to love, just as he did. Joe served as President of the Rotary Club of Galveston in 2001-2002 and 2011-2012, Chairman of the Galveston American Red Cross, President of the Galveston Attractions Association, and a steering committee member of the Historical Foundation, Chairman of the City of Galveston’s Committee on Unity and Tolerance. Joe also served as one of the 12 members of the Board of Directors of the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations in 1997-1999 and again in 2015. He also served as the President of Communities and Schools of Galveston County, as Chairman of the Gulf Coast Consortium of Public Relations Directors, a member of the Executive Board of the Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts and he is the most senior member of the Board of Directors of the Galveston United Way, Moody Methodist Administrative Council, Clean Galveston Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee. Joe was also instrumental in the development of the Leadership Galveston Program and the Universal Access Program at Galveston College. He served on many other civic committees and boards in Galveston County.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Louise Huff. He is survived by his sons: Joseph E. Huff, IV and wife Amandalyn and Preston C. Huff and wife Lucia; his precious grandchildren: Abbygail Huff, Preston Collin Huff, II and Joseph E, Huff V. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Lee Delk and husband Howard, brothers: Russell Huff and wife Leslie and Robert Huff. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019 at J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Joe’s life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Moody Methodist Church, located at 53rd and Avenue U in Galveston with Reverend Pinard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Galveston College Foundation at Galveston College, the American Diabetes Assoc., the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.