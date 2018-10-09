Thomasson
Funeral services for R.L. Thomasson will be held at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church of Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Lasell
A memorial service for Inez Lasell will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Seguin.
Goodwin
Funeral services for Earl Goodwin Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Snarr
Memorial services for Ralph Snarr will be held at 11 a.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Abraham
Memorial services for Junetta Abraham will be held at 6 p.m. at The Lyceum, 2415 Ave. G. in Galveston.
Dulaney
Services for Everett Dulaney will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
