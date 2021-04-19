Services for Benedict Giusti Jr will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigators seek shooter in death of 17-year-old at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock
- Galveston developer buys Premiere theater, plans to add bowling alley
- Vaccine demand reaching 'saturation' in Galveston County
- Texas City police make arrest in January Stuttgarden shooting
- George P. Mitchell family agrees to sell Hotel Galvez to Dallas businessman
- Hell on wheels? Galveston council to consider wrangling growing herd of e-vehicles
- More climate extremes ahead for Galveston County, experts agree
- Gator's bites into Dickinson; Thai eatery prepares Galveston opening; PetSuites breaks ground in League City
- Man died in fall from roof of Texas City store, police say
- Former Galveston officer found not guilty of continuous family violence
Collections
Commented
- It's still amazing to me that Biden is president (87)
- President Biden should be impeached for opening border (81)
- Are Republicans trying to sabotage vaccine efforts? (57)
- Bills in Austin would help ensure election integrity (56)
- Georgia's new bill doesn't erode voting rights (55)
- Missing is any moral outrage about China's human rights violations (43)
- Galveston seeks ways to regulate golf carts on seawall (39)
- Cries of voter fraud are a lot of hokum, hooey, BS (39)
- November presidential election was a terror attack (38)
- I couldn't agree more with letter on Democrat failings (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.