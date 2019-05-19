Johnson
Memorial services for Marie “Mamaw” Johnson will be held today at 11:00 a.m., at Hayes Grace Memorial in Hitchcock TX.
Veda
A Funeral mass for Veda Romero will be held today at 10:00 am, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Solline
A Church service for Agnes Mason Solline will be held today at 9:00 a.m. at Assumption of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 714 19th Street Galveston, Texas 77553. Immediately following will be a Graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale at 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, Texas 77023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.