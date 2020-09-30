TEXAS CITY—
Robert L. Maxie, 67, departed this life on September 20, 2020, in UTMB Clear Lake in Webster, TX.
Robert was born February 7, 1953, in Many, LA. He was a retired welder and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Westward St. Church of Christ. He loved God, his family, football, politics and the weather.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Carolyn Fay Maxie; his twin baby brother; and his beloved maternal grandparents, Benjamin and Ophelia Maxie.
He leaves cherish memories with his mother, Josie Maxie; daughter, Ashley Maxie-Hunter (Daymon) ;and his grandson Jacobe Evans, all of Texas City, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday October 2nd from 5-7:00 pm at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas with Brother Gene Rowe, Jr. officiating.
