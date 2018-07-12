Beverly was the last child of 13 children born to her beautiful mother Victoria Peyton Bryant and a wonderful father Milton Thomas Bryant.
She received her education in Houston, TX at Madison High School. She attended church at First Outreach Missionary Baptist Church at an early age in Houston, TX. She worked as a dedicated employee at Walmart in Galveston, TX for 12 years until her health failed.
She is preceded in death and awaiting her arrival are her parents, Mr. Milton Thomas Bryant and Victoria Peyton Bryant; seven brothers, Don and Roy Frenchwood, Tommy Jackson, Milton Thomas Bryant Jr, Earl, Darrel, Kenny, and three sisters, Gertrude Johnson, Jean Evans, and Bernice Frenchwood.
Bell leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Felicia McNeil (Bobby); son, Jerry McNeil Sr. (Kisha), significant other, Neville Lothian; four grandsons, Michael Roberts, Jr., Ray McChristian III, Jerry McNeil Jr., Jordan McNeil, six granddaughters, Jer’Riah McNeil, Kayla Himes, Raiana Franklin, Jaelah McNeil and Janiyah McNeil; one great grandson, Maverick McNeil; three sisters, Rita Bryant Woodard, Helen Pines, and Lula Campbell; one brother, Carl Galloway.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Rev. Louis Simpson, Jr., officiating.
