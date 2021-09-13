GALVESTON — In Sturgis, Mississippi in February, 1929, a bouncing baby girl named Jimmie Lois was born. Little did she know then that she would wind up in Galveston, Texas, her home for 64 years. During her time in Galveston, Jimmie was very active in the community. She volunteered for The International Oleander Society, Friends of the Rosenberg Library, Friends of Moody Gardens and the League of Women Voters. She was also very dedicated to her church, Moody Memorial Methodist Church, where she was a member for 64 years and served on committees with at least ten pastors. She was the assistant treasurer for the church and school, a founding board member of Libbie’s Place, an active volunteer in many church events and the Permanent Endowment Fund. Although it may seem like her life revolved around volunteerism, Jimmie also had an impressive work ethic; she worked from the time she was fifteen until she retired at the age of 87.
On 9 February 2021, Jimmie went to her reward. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Donald; her brother Charles and sisters Sarah and Barbara . She is survived by her daughters, Sherry and Cynthia (Donald); granddaughters Emily and Laura ; sisters Rebecca and Alice; her many nieces and nephews and their children; her numerous bridge companions and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 18 September 2021 at Moody Memorial Church in Galveston at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Libbie’s Place, in care of the church.
