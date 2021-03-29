GALVESTON — Raul Ramirez, age 73, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
TEXAS CITY — Lorena Howard Chaney, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary. (979)943-4624
