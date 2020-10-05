Doreen Sewell Montegut, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3rd, lying next to her husband of 66 years, Max.
Doreen was born at home at 305 – 10th Ave. N., Texas City, Texas, on May 14, 1931 to the late Homer Woodson and Hazel Matthews Sewell. In addition to her parents, she was welcomed to the world by her older sister, Mary Sue and her beloved Grandmother, Mary Ekelund Matthews.
On February 26, 1954, she married Max Montegut, Jr. at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Sue and Derrest Williams in Texas City, TX. During their 66 years of marriage, Max and Doreen forged a life of love and friendship while making memories with their sons and their families along the way. Their first photo together was taken when they were in kindergarten in 1936 and they were still holding hands when she passed in 2020.
Prior to marriage, Doreen graduated from Texas City High School, class of ’49, where she was active in drama, cheerleading and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College where she was active in theatre. A fun tidbit, she competed against (and beat) Katherine Helmond of ‘Soap’ and ‘Who’s The Boss’ fame for a part in a Galveston play. Doreen had a love of learning throughout her entire life. She was fluent in Spanish and practiced it on every olive complected person she met, played the piano, and had an exceptionally large vocabulary, something she loved sharing with her young grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Woodson Sewell and Mary Amelia Matthews Sewell; daughter, Kathy Michelle Montegut; sisters, Mary Sue Williams, Ruby Jean Birdsong and brother, Sonny Sewell, sister-in-law Sister Mary William (Maxine Marie Montegut) and brother-in-law Charles Madden.
She is survived by her husband, Max J. Montegut, Jr., sons; Max Montegut, III (Toni) of Missouri City, TX, Matt Montegut, Marcus Montegut (Tracey), Michael Montegut (Rita) and Miles Montegut (Monica) all of Texas City, TX; grandchildren, Tiffany Morgan (Montague), Max Montegut, IV (Monica), Matthew Montegut, Jr., Maris Montegut, Michelle Rojas (Stephen), Myla Nickerson (Terry), Jackie Schwertz (Justin), Maggie Williams (Eric), Marcus Lee Montegut and Michael Joseph Montegut; and great-grandchildren, Jackson & Austin Montegut, Montague, Vaughn & Quinn Morgan, Parker Lopez, Iris & Lily Jewel Montegut, Drake Biscamp, Riley & Ryan Rojas, Tucker Nickerson, Jordan & Josie Schwertz and Eric Jr. & Erion Williams. She is also survived by her twin sisters, Avis Sewell Rogers (Kevon) of Granbury, TX and Amie Sewell Chandler of Spring, TX, sister-in-law Billy Madden, and brother-in-law Derrest Williams of Corpus Christi, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews whose accomplishments she took great pride in following.
A private burial will be held for the family at Galveston Memorial Cemetery, 2:00 Wednesday. Pallbearers are grandsons, Max Montegut IV, Matthew Montegut, Jr., Terry Nickerson, Stephen Rojas, Michael Joseph Montegut, and Marcus Lee Montegut. Honorary pallbearers are Montague Morgan, Jr., Justin Schwertz and Eric Williams.
Friends, please come attend a celebration service any time after 5:00pm, at 21 – 13th Ave. N, Texas City. We’ll all be there in our mother’s memory (we all know how she loved to visit) and we’d all like to see you and catch up.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
