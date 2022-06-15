GALVESTON, TX — Cherry D. Scurry of Galveston received rest from her labor on Thursday June 9, 2022.
Mrs. Scurry entered this world October 31, 1925, in Old Washington, Texas. She was the fourth child born to the late John and Bessie Griffin. She professed her love for Christ by giving her life to the Lord at an early age.
Mrs. Scurry married Henry “Jimmie” Scurry, Jr. in 1941. The Scurry family relocated to Galveston in 1943. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Jerusalem Baptist Church. Once Hurricane Ike devastated the island, she moved her membership to Ave. L Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. Dr. E. R. Johnson. Cherry was also a long-time member of the Heroines of Jericho and Forever Faithful Court #66. She received many accolades for her dedicated service from her church families and local community. Cherry worked for UTMB in the Three Children ICU, Shriners, and as a crossing guard for Galveston I.S.D.
Mrs. Scurry was preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Jimmie” Scurry, Jr.; sons, Henry Scurry III, Frank B. Scurry, Wayne M. Scurry; parents; four siblings, and two grandchildren. Cherry is survived by daughters, Rosie L. Osborne (Cleveland), Della M. Ewing, Margie M. Taylor-Mino, Bessie Uwaezuoke, and Carolyn G. Easter (Cornelius); son, Lloyd J. Scurry; adopted daughter, Shirley Grice Anthony; god-daughter, Jasmine Harrison; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
A viewing will be held Friday June 17, 2022, at 9:00 AM followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 A.M. at the Historic Ave. L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, Rev. Donnell A. Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.