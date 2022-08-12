Louise Greer Abbott Dickey

GALVESTON — Louise Greer Abbott Dickey, 93, peacefully entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 5th at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.

Louise was born a proud Texan on September 27, 1928 to Janie Gertrude Ward Greer and Charles Wesley Greer in Millican, Texas. Following her parents' divorce in 1941, Louise moved with her mother and sister to Dickinson, Texas, where her mother would later marry Lester K. Fuller, Sr. Louise graduated from Dickinson High School in 1947 and the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing in 1950. She had a long, successful career in nursing where she touched many lives until her retirement from Mainland Center Hospital in 1991. She remained a member of the UTMB School of Nursing Alumni Association until her passing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription