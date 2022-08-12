GALVESTON — Louise Greer Abbott Dickey, 93, peacefully entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 5th at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Louise was born a proud Texan on September 27, 1928 to Janie Gertrude Ward Greer and Charles Wesley Greer in Millican, Texas. Following her parents' divorce in 1941, Louise moved with her mother and sister to Dickinson, Texas, where her mother would later marry Lester K. Fuller, Sr. Louise graduated from Dickinson High School in 1947 and the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing in 1950. She had a long, successful career in nursing where she touched many lives until her retirement from Mainland Center Hospital in 1991. She remained a member of the UTMB School of Nursing Alumni Association until her passing.
Louise married James E. "Jimmy" Abbott on September 16, 1949 and they shared 51 years of marriage until his passing in 2001. Together they raised two daughters, Evelyn and Becky. Louise was a devout Christian and longtime member of Dickinson's First Baptist Church. She enjoyed her many years of service on the Church's kitchen committee and participating in Triple L lunches on Fridays. Some of Louise's favorite hobbies included gardening, baking pies for loved ones, and traveling to Utah and Idaho to visit relatives. Her grandchildren will forever cherish memories of picking blackberries together and playing on the wooden swing in her backyard.
On March 19, 2011, Louise married her childhood friend Earl Dickey. The two split their time between her home in Dickinson and his home in Granite Shoals until her health prevented travel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 51 years, Jimmy Abbott, sister Charlene Greer Keller Jones, stepbrother Lester R. Fuller, Jr. and his wife, Marian Fuller.
She is survived by her husband Earl Dickey, daughters Evelyn Abbott Gavin (Mikel) and Rebecca "Becky" Abbott Suderman (Don), grandchildren Lauren Suderman Millo (Joe) and Christopher Gavin, great-grandchildren Adam and Margaret "Maggie" Millo, Earl's sons Buck Dickey, Ken Dickey and Ron Dickey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park East in Webster on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1 PM with service immediately following at 2 PM.
Pallbearers will be Chris Gavin, Joe Millo, Ron Hollaway, Stephen Howard, Greg Ladnier, and Tommy Maffei. Honorary pallbearers are James Abbott, Guy Keller, Blake Holloway, Joe Maffei, Craig Tramonte, Robert Block, Buck Dickey, Ken Dickey, and Ron Dickey.
The family would like to express special thanks to the caring nurses and staff at the Meridian Retirement Community for their loving care, Dr. Patrice Barnum, and the palliative care team at UTMB.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551, or First Baptist Church Dickinson, 2504 44th Street, Dickinson, TX 77539.
