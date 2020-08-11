It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Guillermo “Don Memo” Gonzalez, on August 6, and his wife, Maria “Chori” Gonzalez, on August 11, 2020 after both fighting a valiant battle with COVID-19. Guillermo and Maria were loving parents, grandparents, and great grandparents and friends to all they met.
“Don Memo,” as he was known by his friends and family, was born in San Juan Amajaque, Hidalgo on January 22, 1937. He worked for the City of Galveston for many years. Our loving father always took great care of his wife of 56 + years and their six children. He worked hard to always provide for them, never allowing them to go without. His zest for life was to be admired. Forever sacrificing for his family. He truly enjoyed and loved working on his farm in Santa Fe, Texas. Our father loved gardening and taking care of his various fruit trees . Well known for his jokes, riddles and stories he shared especially with his children and grandchildren. Him and his wife resided in Galveston for over 50 years.
“Chori,” as she was often called by her daughters and granddaughters was a very dedicated wife and homemaker born in Mercedes, TX on November 8, 1946. She held several part time jobs at hotels and restaurants on the island for years. Our loving mother also took care of her husband of 56 + years and their six children. Her children and grandchildren will greatly miss her Mexican cuisine, especially her “chile rellenos,” “mole de pollo,” “tamales” and her various homemade salsas.
Preceding them in death are their son, Braulio “Bro” and daughter, Juanita “Baby” Gonzalez. They will be greatly missed by their sons, Ignacio, Jaime, and Nicolas, and daughter Nellie Perez. Their grandchildren, Natalie Courtney, Nayelie Vargas, Matthew, Alicia, Sebastian and Santiago Gonzalez and Noemi Perez. Also, great grandchildren Caleah and Caleb Courtney. Along with many lifelong friends.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, TX on, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:00am with Mass beginning at 10:00am. Burial immediately following at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 State Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
