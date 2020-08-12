January 28, 1935 - August 3, 2020
Gladys was born January 28, 1935, and was received in heaven by her daughter, Patricia Ann Samuels Lewis on August 3, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Anthieana Jenkins and son-in -law, Wilbur Lewis, Sr.; grandsons, Rahsaan Samuels and Wilbur Lewis, Jr. “Toki”, three great grandchildren; siblings, Lonie and OC Joe Samuels, and George Owens, many other relatives and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Life Celebration Service on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
