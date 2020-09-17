Leo James Gabriel, Jr. peacefully passed at the age of 85 on September 3, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Leo was born on April 8, 1935, to Ruby Smith and Leo James Gabriel, Sr. in Houston, Texas. He graduated from San Jacinto H.S. and served in the United States Armed Forces with honorable discharge in 1955. He was married to the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Pat Gabriel, on November 13, 1958. Together they moved to Pearland in 1964, then Galveston in 1994 to enjoy semi-retirement by the sea.
Leo James Gabriel, Jr. is preceded in death by his parents; son, Leo James (Chip) Gabriel, III; sister, Marie Ireland (Jack); brother, David Gabriel; brother-in-law, Louis Poleo, Sr.
Leo will be dearly missed by his wife, Pat Gabriel, his children Roxane Gabriel (daddy’s girl), Kevin Gabriel (Pamela), Keith Rollings (Cyndi) his grandchildren, Courtney Gabriel, Stacie Gabriel Valentien (Jacob), Carson Pyle, Sara Gabriel, Austin Gabriel, Sara Tristan (Paul), Shelby Rollings (Mark Spencer), Kelsey Rollings, sister, Barbara Poleo, brother, Raymond (Buddy) Gabriel (Glenda) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Leo lived a life filled by the joys of simple pleasures. He liked to hunt, fish, and gamble, but the biggest joy of all was his family. Leo was a stranger to no one and jumped at any opportunity to help someone in need. He enjoyed early mornings and coasting the west end roads, checking on homes and visiting with friends along the way. He did every job right, but his highest achievement was being a Dad and Grandfather.
A visitation will be held beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday September 20th, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, (Exit 15), Texas City, Texas. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow beginning at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a dementia charity of their choosing. We are thankful that although this disease took his memory, it was never able to take the joy and pure love that was Leo James Gabriel, Jr.
