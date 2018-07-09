Florence J. Hatcher
TEXAS CITY—Florence J. Hatcher, 80, passed on away on July 5, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Mryna Lee White
WEBSTER—Mryna Lee White, 88, gained her heavenly wings, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Webster, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Carrie E. Harris- Ward
GALVESTON—Carrie E. Harris- Ward, 76, departed this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Saralyn Harris
GALVESTON—Saralyn Harris, 68, received her call into eternal rest on July 7, 2018, at Psalm 23 Home Care in El Largo, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Wanda Ruth Gonzales
LA MARQUE—Wanda Ruth Gonzales, aged 69, of La Marque passed on July 5, 2018. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home Texas City.
