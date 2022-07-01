HOUSTON — Anne Hogan Barnett Rhodes passed away on May 13, 2022, in Houston, at age 79, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Anne was born in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of Margaret and Lt. Col. Thomas L. Hogan, and the much-loved step-daughter of Dr. Tracy Gage. Anne graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. After high school, Anne received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, a Master’s in Reading Instruction from Texas Tech University, and a Master’s in Library Science from the University of South Carolina.
In 1964 she married Lt. Col. David R. Barnett, and to this union two sons, Robert and Brian were born. Anne was later married to Col. Michael Rhodes and embraced two more children, Susan Anthony and Scott Rhodes. Anne’s jobs included positions in prospect management and research. In recent years, she was a member of The Church of St. John The Divine, in Houston.
As an Air Force pilot’s wife, Anne lived in many different places, including England, Switzerland, and all over the United States, having a total of 27 different addresses. She loved cooking and had a strong passion for books, instilling the love of reading in many lives. She also loved to sew and her intricate sewing projects were much appreciated by her family and friends.
Left to cherish Anne’s memory are sons Robert Barnett and his wife, Gloria, and grandson Alexander; Brian Barnett and his wife, Karina, and grandsons Benjamin and Thomas; step-daughter Susan Anthony, her husband Brian, and step-grandchildren George, Ray, and Brooke; step-son Scott Rhodes and his partner Ellen Schooler; cousin Laurie MacCallum and her husband Jonathan Coopersmith; cousins and sewing buddies Mary Banks Lavender and Florence Lavender Logan; cousin Patricia Greenshields; and dear friend and helper Frances Salazar.
Celebrating her arrival in heaven are her parents, Dr. Tracy and Margaret Gage, and Uncle Robert B. MacCallum.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Avenue H, Galveston TX 77550. She will be put to rest at the church’s columbarium.
For those wishing to honor Anne, the family asks that you consider a donation to Trinity Episcopal Church, ASPCA, Champions of Freedom/Career Gear Houston or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.