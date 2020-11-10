Walter Edwin Ed Janak

MEXIA, TEXAS — Walter Edwin Janak (affectionally called Ed or Eddie) 78, of Mexia TX, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born, the eldest son, of the late Walter and Lucille Janak, on September 30, 1942 in Camden, TX.
Ed was a retired carpenter who gave decades of service to Bechtel and Union Carbide in Texas City, and to Fluor in the Dallas area.
Survived by: his children, daughter Charlyn JanakLeyhe, son Terry Janak, daughter Laura Janak Adams, grandchildren Brent and Danielle Leyhe, Cayley and Chase Adams, seven great-grandchildren, brothers Jimmie Janak and wife Jamie, and Ken Janak, four nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend JB Lewis.
A remembrance service will be held on November 14, 2020 at 2 pm, at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.