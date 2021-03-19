Dolores Lolys Garcia

TEXAS CITY — Dolores Garcia, lovingly known as Lolys to her family and friends, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 16, 2021 at the age of 53.
Dolores was born on May 14, 1967 in Galveston Texas, to the late Roberto and Rosie Ruiz.
She and her husband Andrew were high school sweethearts. They were well known to have had a strong and rare love that endured all.
Her family was her priority. She lovingly took care of her children as a stay at home Mom and was extremely proud of her grandsons. There was no limit to what she would do for her family. She was a woman of many passions, including music, painting, gardening, movies, cooking and caring for her family and friends. She was a light in our lives and would light up a room with her presence and smile. She brought so much joy to us!
Her loved ones will remember her for her God-given strength and determination. She has now finished her race as she fought tirelessly and relentlessly to stay here with the ones she loved so dearly; but God had a different plan. As hard as it’s going to be without her, we have peace knowing she is no longer in pain. She’s whole, perfect and in the presence of God with her Mom, Dad and others that have gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roberto Sr. and Rosie Ruiz, and her niece Monica Ruiz.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Andrew Garcia Sr.; children, Andrew Jr, Valerie and Adam Ochoa, Lori and DeMarcus, her grandchildren, Adam Jr. and Adrian; siblings: Ana (Robert) Garza, Rick Sr. (Cindy) Ruiz, Bobby (Margie) Ruiz, Catalina (David) Gonzales, Mario Sr. (Jo Ann) Ruiz, Arturo (Liz) Ruiz, and Yolanda (Raymond) Medina along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Michigan.
A private service will be held at the family’s request.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dolores’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
