Constance V. Connie Powel

GALVESTON — Constance (Connie) V. Powel, age 88, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. She was born in Grasmere, New Hampshire on July 7, 1932. She was married to her best friend, Benjamin Rush Powel for 66 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred H. Vincent and Florence St Pierre, both originally from Montreal, Canada; grandson, James Davis Powel; and 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Ben; her 4 sons, Benjamin Rush Powel, III, Martin Vincent Powel and wife Michelle and their daughter Nichole, Davis Fenton Powel and wife Holly, and Christopher John Powel; daughter Juliette Powel Hoffner and her children, Analyn and Brayden; sister, Lorraine Kouletsis of Manchester, N.H.; and her family’s best friend, Joyce Louvier.
A private family memorial service will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
The family request that memorials be made to the President’s Cabinet at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77555, or Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.
