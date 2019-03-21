Peral Jean McGee, 83, of Texas City, passed away March 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
She was born May 11, 1935 in Rolla, Kansas, daughter of John Earl Spotts and Ruby Angeline Spotts.
Pearl worked as a Salesperson in the clothing industry.
Surviving are husband Charles A. Ritchie, son’s Charles H. McGee Jr., Kevin E. McGee, grandchildren Sarah Dodd, John McGee, Kevin McGee Jr., Melissa Reiss, Emily McGee, & Elizabeth McGee and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Earl Spotts and Ruby Angeline Spotts, her two sisters Dorcus O’Callaghan, and Aletha Brooks, her brother John Spotts, husband Charles McGee, and son Mark McGee.
She was a very loving and generous woman with a big heart that took care of others before herself and will be missed by all.
There will be a private ceremony for family members at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.