Elvis Lewis, Jr., age 68 of Galveston, Texas, passed away on September 16, 2019, in Nassau Bay, TX.
Elvis was born in Pensacola, Florida, to parents, Elvis Lewis and Annie Mae Lewis. He graduated from University of Florida. He retired from University of Texas Medical Branch and worked at Transitional Learning Center after retirement.
Elvis enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and friends which he always called his extended family. He had a heart of gold and was a supporter of everyone. His smile could light up the room and his laugh was so contagious that he always kept the mood cheerful and full of love. He was a man with striking fashion and smell, but above all with striking character.
Elvis was survived by his daughter, Katrina Lewis-Olson (Robert); and his son, Elvis Lewis IV (Colette). His grandchildren, Cameron, Dominick, Kiana, Tyanna, Brianna, Ryan, and Savannah. One great-grandchild on the way. Sisters, Barbara Jackson, Calvesti Lewis, and Linda Parks (Chris). Brothers, Melvin Lewis (Gerri), Robert Lyons (Grace), Willie Bell (June), Curtis Lyons (Jackie), Kenneth Lyons, and Kenneth Jackson. A host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by wife, Corrie Wingate-Lewis by 20 years.
The funeral service will be held on September 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX 77591. The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
