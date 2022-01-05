GALVESTON — Mary Iva Louise McGowan, born May 9, 1941, passed away December 19, 2021, in Cozumel, Mexico. Mary lived in Galveston, TX, and spent her career in the nursing profession. Over 50 years, she dedicated her passion to helping others, starting as an LVN and finishing with her post-graduate degree as a nurse practitioner specializing in geriatrics. Before she retired, Mary taught nurses at Texas Women's University, her Alma Mater.
Mary loved people. Her smile was contagious. She loved life. Her health issues were at times challenging, but that never stopped her. Her positive can-do attitude touched everyone she met.
Mary was a delight. She never met a stranger. Her legacy was her family - she was so proud of them.
Traveling was always on Mary's agenda, and she was traveling on her final cruise when she passed away.
Mary is survived by her sons, Theodore A. McGowan and Thomas E. McGowan and wife, Judy; grandchildren: Theodore Alden McGowan, Ashley Blake and husband, Christopher; Cassidy Chau and husband, Henry; Austin McGowan and wife, Heather; and great grandchildren, Erin Chau and Gwendolyn McGowan. Lastly, Mary is survived by her devoted spouse, Ellen Klimenko, having 33 years as partners and since 2014 as a married couple.
A celebration service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Masks will be required to attend the service.
In lieu of flowers, Mary was an advocate for local non-profits that assisted folks in need in the City of Galveston. Donations can be made in her name to Access Care Coastal Texas (ACCT) to the George Maida Scholarship Fund, 707 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550, or to the Jesse Tree, a social and welfare service provider, P O Box 575 Galveston Texas 77553.
