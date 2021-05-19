TEXAS CITY — Opal Charlene Stewart, 78, of Texas City went to be with her Lord on May 17, 2021. Charlene was born September 28, 1942 to John and Opal (Smith) Garton in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She married Henry Paul Stewart, Sr. on May 26, 1967. They raised their family in Texas City and were very active in the community.
Charlene worked for American National Insurance Company in Galveston for 39 years. She could also be called a professional volunteer. If she was not spending countless hours as treasurer for the girls’ softball league or running the concession stand at the softball field, you could find her doing something for some other club. She was involved and often times in a leadership role in the La Marque and Dickinson VFW Auxiliaries, Rebekahs Lodge or Grandmother’s Club. One of her and Henry’s passions was being involved in the Independence Village. Together they helped with their monthly Special People Dance as well as gathered donations to make care packages or crafts for them. Even recently when she could no longer go in person, she had friends and family drop off items to them. One of her other passions was watching her favorite baseball team, the Astros. During the last two years when Charlene was not able to leave the house, Visiting Angels sent us Liz Steele, who not only cared for her but loved her and spent countless hours with and becoming a true angel to our family.
Those that preceded her in death include her husband: Henry Stewart; parents: John and Opal Garton; sister: Linda Parrish; and grandson: Paul Salazar Jr.
Those left to treasure her many memories are her children: Michelle and Joe Mares of Texas City, Cheryl and Pat Carswell of Point Venture, Leisa and Henry “Bubba” Stewart, Jr. of Beaumont; grandchildren: Alejandrina and Cameron Carswell, Priscilla and Cheyenne Kennedy, Casey Carswell, Aaron Stewart and Jacob Stewart; great grandchild: Tripp Kennedy; brother: John Garton; sisters: Rosalie Van Ness and Wanda Jones; and countless other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am with Funeral Service following at 11:00am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Pallbearers are Cameron Carswell, Jacob Stewart, Aaron Stewart, Ray Baker, Jimbo Van Ness, and Jeff Smith.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.