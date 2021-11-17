Robert Seymour Bob Parsons

EXETER, NH — Robert Seymour Parsons (Bob), 92, passed peacefully from a stroke on October 7, 2021. His loving family was at his bedside during his passing. Born March 24, 1929 in Schenectady, NY to Ernest Taylor and Marion Eleanor (Wendell) Parsons. He was descended from 17th century pioneer Cornet Joseph Parsons, who settled western Massachusetts, founding the town of East Hampton, MA. Bob was a talented athlete and ran hurdles on his Weymouth, MA high school state championship team. His family moved to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he graduated from Central High School. He then matriculated at the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1953 with a BA and an emphasis in history studies. While at UNH, he found his life’s sweetheart Marilyn Ann Porter of Houlton Maine, and they were married shortly after his graduation. Subsequently, a growing interest in art took him to a career in architecture. He graduated from Boston Architectural College in 1970.
Bob was very generous with his professional skills, ready to help friends, neighbors and family consult over DIY projects. He was a Civil Service Architect for the Navy for many years. He loved and enjoyed his family. He and Marilyn raised three daughters and a son. The girls became professional ballerinas; their son became a plastics design engineer.
Bob loved History and he developed a flair for painting, but his greatest love was sailing on East Grand Lake, Maine and along the Massachusetts coast.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his sister Lynn (Parsons) Thompson (husband Dr. Brad) and brother- in- law, James B. Porter, his children, Steven R. Parsons, (partner Mary Beth Foley), Susan L. Waite-York (husband Dick), Nancy A. Bilodeau (husband Tom), and Sarah B. Tompkins (husband David). Six grandchildren, Rebecca and Zachery Waite, Laura(Hoffman) Brown and Jeff Hoffman, Alex and Aidan Tompkins were his pride. Also surviving Bob are niece, Elizabeth L. and nephew, The Reverend Edward E. (wife Mary K.) Thompson. Bob left many friends at Langdon Place in Exeter, New Hampshire, in particular a special dear friend, Lois Tierney.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2022. Details will be announced in the future. Any donations in Bob’s memory may be made to www.courgeoussailing.org.
