GALVESTON — Daniel Joshua (D.J.) Crainer passed away at his home Saturday July 30, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday August 5, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held 10am Saturday, August 6th at the Manvel Cemetery.
D.J. was born November 19, 1924 in Manvel, Texas to Dan and Ollie Booth Crainer. He graduated from Alvin High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. After his discharge, he moved to Galveston and began a career as a longshoreman through ILA Local 307 where he worked until retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted family man. As a union representative he traveled extensively and often told the story that he and his wife traveled from one end of the country to the other and danced on both sides of the road.
D.J. was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ora Ellen Kahla of Sweeny, brother Allen Crainer of Alvin, sister Teresa Lehman Culbreth of Houston, his wife of 70 years Marjorie Kahla Crainer of Galveston, son Mark Crainer of Galveston, and Grandson Jason Crainer of Arcadia.
He is survived by his son Gary Crainer and wife Angela of Arcadia, grand-daughter Kelsey Mossong and husband Randy of Missouri City, great-grandsons Blaine and Miles Mossong of Missouri City, six nieces and nephews and a multitude of their descendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.