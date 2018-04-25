Mary Elizabeth Griffin-Calvert, 54, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at her home.
Mary began her journey through life on September 11, 1963 in Houston. She was the youngest of 6 siblings born into a close-knit family. Her love and passion for animals was second only to the love she had for her family. In 1989 Mary met the love of her life, Tracy. Together they spent the last 28 years together raising their 2 children and living life to the fullest. Mary loved traveling with her husband, their weekend casino getaways, cook-outs on the beach, camping trips to the Renaissance festival and, of course, her favorite past time was celebrating Mardi Gras. She enjoyed riding the floats throwing beads and ensuring everyone around her enjoyed the festivities as much as she did. She was a proud member of the Krewe of Aquarius for 15 wonderful years Most of all Mary loved being a mother and Grannie. Her unwavering love and devotion to them will echo for generations to come. Mary’s passion and intensity for enjoying life will be remembered by all who knew her.
Mary is preceeded in death by her parents, Donald Griffin Sr and Juanita Martin; brother Donald Griffin Jr; and her best friend and sister-in-law Tally Calvert.
Left to honor her memory is her devoted husband, Tracy Calvert Sr; son Tracy Calvert Jr; daughter Brooke Rivera; grandchildren, Adam, Elyssa, Ariell, Salvador, Aiden and Elizabeth; sisters Brenda Brown, Glenda Rains, Linda (Dan) Garcia and Regina (Steve) Cowen; mother-in-law and father-in-law Shirley and Butch Windsor; Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date that is to be determined.
“Some people say I have a drinking problem but I have no problem drinking at all”
(1) comment
I cannot believe this ray on sunshine has left us. Mary will live on forever in our hearts. I miss you little woman and love you with all of my heart. Will see you again so we can party on.
