Charles Paris
Charles Paris, 45 of Texas City, Texas passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 4098-933-4300
Kenneth Justice
COLORADO SPRING—Kenneth Justice 58, departed this life on Friday, September 28, 2018, at his residence in Colorado Spring, CO. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Sarah Callis
TEXAS CITY—Sarah Callis departed this life on Friday, September 28, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Gloria M. DeLeon
TEXAS CITY—Gloria M. DeLeon, age 69, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at The Rio in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
