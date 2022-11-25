Daniel Taboado

GALVESTON — Daniel Taboada age 29 of Galveston died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services are 10:00am Monday November 28, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. The family will receive visitors on Sunday at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Daniel was born in Pololcingo, Mexico to Thomas and Graciela Fitz Taboada. He was of the Catholic Faith and was raised in Galveston where he worked at UTMB, the San Luis Hotel and the Hilton Hotel. He loved car racing, trucks and taking long road trips to Georgia. He always wore short pants in the cold weather, had many friends and truly loved his children.
Preceded in death by his father Thomas Taboada he is survived by his loving mother Graciela Taboada; daughter Meilani Taboada; son Celian Taboada; sisters Yeny Taboada and husband Marco Lozano, Areli Macea and husband Yanderys Macea and Alma Taboada and husband Jose Olvera; brothers Nestor Taboada and wife Erika Sandoval, Tomas Taboada and wife Kiara Taboada and Tobias Taboada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Nestor Taboada, Jose Olvera, Tomas Taboada, Tobias Taboada, Marcos Lozano and Damaso Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.