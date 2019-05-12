Ness
Funeral services for John F. “Johnny” Van Ness will be held today at 1:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dillick Jr.
A Funeral Mass for Michael John Dilick Jr. will be held today at 11:00am at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood, Friendswood, TX.
Akins
Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Akins will be held today at 1:00pm at Crowder Funeral home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX
Mowles, Sr.
Graveside services for Kenneth R. E. Mowles, Sr. will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa, Fe, TX
