GALVESTON — Mr. Derek Von Miller, Sr was born March 3, 1956, in Galveston, Texas. He gained is his eternal rest on December 5, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born and raised in Galveston, Texas. A great product of Galveston ISD, graduating from Ball High class of 1974. Then later graduating from Prairie View A&M with a Bachelor of Science in 1978. He was a beloved Biology teacher and Basketball coach. After retiring, he enjoyed cooking, basketball, and partying with friends.
Mr. Derek Von Miller, Sr is preceded in death by his loving mother, W. A. Clark.
Mr. Derek Von Miller, Sr leaves to honor his memories, his son, Derek Von Miller, II (Ginger) in Livingston, Tx; his daughter, Jasmine DeVon Miller in San Antonio, Tx; his grandchildren, Keyshawn David Miller in San Antonio, Tx and David Aaron Elliot in San Antonio, Tx; his father, Leroy Miller of Galveston, Tx; his sisters, Regina Runnels, Pam McNeely and Marie Miller.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Fields- Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, Texas. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.