TEXAS CITY — Lester Herman Piske was born in Ben Arnold, Texas on February 22, 1923 to Emil and Alice Piske. He moved to Texas City in 1937 and was proud to call it home. Lester was a devoted member of Memorial and Faith Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and Luther League sponsor.
At the young age of 18, Lester was drafted into the United States Army where he served his beloved country for 2 1/2 years under General Patton in Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and central Europe. Upon his honorable discharge, Lester was decorated with the World War II Victory Medal, EAME Campaign Medal with 4 bronze stars, and the Good Conduct Medal.
After settling back into civilian life in the states, Lester met and married the love of his life, Rose. Together they made their memories chasing after kids, grandkids, and even great-grandkids. He worked for B&J Motors for 17 years and retired from Galveston County after 24 years as the Roads and Bridges superintendent.
Lester had his hand in many things but nothing had his heart like the Houston Astros and most importantly, his family. Road trips, games, dance recitals, and even livestock shows were what mattered most to him if his kids were there.
The last 3 years of his life, Lester resided at Elmcroft of the Mainland where he met a group of people that he and his family would grow to love. The family would like to thank Betty, Janice, Kizzy, Marcy and all of the other incredible staff members that loved and took care of him as one of their own. Words cannot describe the gratitude we have for you all.
Lester is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alice Piske, his sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Bucklew, and his wife of 72 years, Rose.
Lester is survived by his daughter Linda Cross and son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Janet Pilkey, granddaughter Megan Marullo and her husband Trent, and grandson Justin Cross and his wife Chelsey. Great-grandchildren Cinch, Ariel, and Sierra Pilkey, Bryson and Brantley Marullo, and Caisen and Paisley Cross.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10 am followed by burial at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Justin Cross and Trent Marullo, great-grandsons Cinch Pilkey and Bryson Kuehl-Marullo, and nephews Joe Bunton and John Bunton.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes or your local VFW.
