TEXAS CITY — Carole Jo Miller age 72 of Texas City died Saturday December 5, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster. Funeral services are 2:00pm Tuesday, December 16, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon.
Carole was born March 27, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to Billy Joe Baker and Betty Jean Walder Baker. She began her career with Shrine Burns Hospital in Galveston as the Administrative assistant to the Chief of Staff. He continued to excel in her administrative skills and became the Administrator of Research, a job that she loved and worked hard at until her retirement. She was a woman of faith and was a member of the Baptist Church. Carole was the consummate shopper and enjoyed her time in the stores. Her true love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren that brought her such happiness. We will miss her even as she remains in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Betty Baker and her brothers John Baker and Bobby Baker. Survivors include her husband Alfred Franklin Miller of Texas City; daughters Robin Gwinn of Galveston, Melinda Lamar, Debbie Miller and Lisa Addie all of Alabama; brother Judge Steven Baker and wife Deidre of Friendswood; sister in law Carolyn Baker of Houston; granddaughter Jessie Barrera and husband Mike and grandson Jeremy Gwinn of Galveston; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, many other beloved relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.