Carole JO Miller

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.