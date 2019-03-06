SANTA FE—Herman Gene “Pop” Syers, 72, of Santa Fe, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Herman, most fondly known as “Pop” was born August 12, 1946 in Galveston, TX to Manuel Christian and Mary Lenora (Elfstrom) Syers. He was a graduate of Ball High School class of 1964, served in the US Marine Corp during Vietnam and had been employed with the Galveston Fire Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 1996 as Captain and had been a resident of Santa Fe for over 45 years. Following his retirement he went to work for SFISD in the Special Ed Dept. where he thoroughly enjoyed working with the special needs children for 3 years. Pop was an avid Houston Astros fan, a member of Midway Church of Christ and taught at the Galveston College Fire Program. He loved to write short stories and guest columns in the Galveston County Daily News. To say Pop was loved and admired by his family is an understatement. He was an outstanding, husband, father, grandfather, in-law, brother and friend. He will truly be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, William “Billy” Lemire; sister-in-law, Cathy Syers.
Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Linda Syers; children, William “Willie” Syers and fiancé, Nancy Everts, Herman “Bo” Syers, Jr. and wife, Roxanna, Jennifer Monych and husband, Jeff, all of Santa Fe, Luke Syers and wife, Jeanna of League City, Sylvia Riggs and husband, Timmy of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Autumn, Summer and Cody Syers, Matthew, Madison, Trey, Kira, Manny and Lillie Mae Syers, Jason Monych and wife, Morgan, Justin Monych all of Santa Fe, Taylor, Eddie, Tyler and Emma Syers of League City and Casey Creel of Santa Fe; brothers and sisters-in-law, Manuel Syers, Jr. and wife, Rita of Galveston, Jack Syers and wife, Pam of La Marque, Richard Syers and wife, Evelyn of Texas City, Walter Syers of Friendswood; sister, Sylvia Cates of San Antonio; special friends, George Frazier and wife, Charlene of South Carolina, B.J. Young of Santa Fe and Staci May of Liverpool; very, very special friend, Margaret McAnulty of Santa Fe; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A private cremation will be conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, (10412 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510, (409) 925-3501, www.HayesFuneralHome.com) at 10:00 a.m., Saturday March 9, 2019 followed by a “Celebration of Life” memorial service officiated by Pastor Russell McLaughlin beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The Syers family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Texas Home Health Hospice nurses, Mary, Dana, Gloria and Jessica for all of their love and care.
